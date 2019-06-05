The Nations League semifinals kick off on Wednesday, June 5 with host Portugal taking on Switzerland at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

The match kicks off the first final four for the new competition, which began with the group stage last fall. Portugal and Switzerland topped their groups in League A, with Portugal going 2-0-2 against Italy and Poland and Switzerland going 3-1-0 against Belgium and Iceland. Cristiano Ronaldo didn't play for Portugal during the group stage, but he'll be part of the effort to lead the 2016 European champions to the final.

Switzerland holds a three-game advantage in the two team's head-to-head record, taking 10 wins to Portugal's seven with five draws in the mix.

The winner of Wednesday's match will play either the Netherlands or England in the final on June 9. The team that fails to advance to the final will face the other beaten semifinalist in the third-place match in Guimaraes.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via WatchESPN.

