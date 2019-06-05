Premier League Confirm VAR Replay Will Be Shown to Fans in Stadiums Next Season

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

The Premier League have released a statement outlining the specific details on the usage of VAR in the top-flight next season, having informed clubs of the intricacies of the technology via email.

Next season will be the first in domestic English football league history to feature the technology, after being used in various tournaments since its inception, including the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Many of the criticisms of VAR have centred around the lack of communication between referees and those in the stands, as well as at those watching at home. The statement confirmed that graphics and video clips will be shown on screens to help explain VAR decisions to fans in the Premier League next season.

"Premier League clubs were today provided with an update on plans for the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the competition next season. This included details on in-stadium communications, in particular when there is a clear delay to a match because of VAR, and when refereeing decisions are over-turned due to the intervention of VAR," the statement read.

"The Premier League has created graphics which will be displayed on giant screens to explain any VAR-related delay to a match, and any overturned decision. Additionally, if the VAR believes there is a definitive video clip which helps explain an overturned decision, it will be broadcast on giant screens.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Also, the Premier League is investigating the possibility of messages and video clips being viewed on handheld devices via an app. For clubs who do not have giant screens in their stadium, VAR communications will be made via a combination of PA announcements and messages on scoreboards."

