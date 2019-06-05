Rodri Fuels Man City Speculation by Revealing He Has Asked Atletico Madrid for 'Space'

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri has explained that he has asked the club for 'space' as he considers his future this summer. It comes after rumours that Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in the 22-year-old Spain international.

With Fernandinho turning 34 years of age, City have been linked with a number of midfielders who could ultimately replace the Brazilian in the long term. As well as Rodri, that has included Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele and West Ham talent Declan Rice.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Now, Rodri, who only joined Atletico from Villarreal last summer, has fuelled speculation that he could be on the move again in 2019.

"I asked the club for peace of mind, to give me space," the player told Deportes Cuatro.

"It would be hypocritical to say that I can guarantee anything. The only thing I can say is that I have a contract with Atletico Madrid, I have a clause, I have some conditions and today I am happy here. I cannot say anything else because I do not know what's going to happen."

Replacing long serving club captain Gabi in a defensive midfield role, Rodri started 41 games in all competitions for Atletico last season, with Los Rojiblancos going on to finish second in La Liga and reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Atletico are believed to have paid around €20m for him and he has a contract until 2023. The buyout clause that he mentioned, a mandatory part of all Spanish contracts, is rumoured to be around €70m (£62m) and would just surpass City's club record signing of Riyad Mahrez.

