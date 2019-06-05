Sebastien Haller: 5 Things to Know About the 'Bulldozer' Linked With Manchester United

The high profile move of Luka Jović to Real Madrid has been the talk of the day around Eintracht Frankfurt, however the Serbian's strike partner Sebastien Haller has also staked a claim to make it at one of Europe's top clubs.

Haller has been a vital cog in a potent front three who have set the Bundesliga alight this season. Jovic, Haller and Ante Rebic have a combined 57 goals this term, and 24-year-old Haller has become a fan favourite for his versatility in Adi Hütter's system.

His performances have most recently drawn the attention of Manchester United as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

So, with the Frenchman looking to take his career to the next level, here are some things you should know about the 'Bulldozer'.

He's a Goal Machine

After a successful period in the Dutch Eredivisie with FC Utrecht in which he scored 51 goals in 98 games, Haller joined Frankfurt in 2017 for £7m. He took a season to settle in, however during his second campaign the Bundesliga side have reaped the rewards, the striker contributing to 32 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Playing a total of 2953 minutes this season, that works out at goal participation every 92 minutes - not bad for £7m!

With 20 goals and 12 assists its no wonder Europe's elite sides are keeping tabs on the forward, who had previously been linked with Southampton before his move to Frankfurt. Boy, did they miss out.

More Than a One Trick Pony

Haller is by no means a one trick pony and on paper seems to have everything you could ever want in a forward. He's 6'2" tall, strong, can play with either foot and has surprising pace.





The number nine usually started beside Jovic in a front two, with Rebic sitting in the number ten position. However, as a game would progress, the 24-year-old often drifted out to either wing in order to utilise his pace and pick a pass for an assist.

His main threat comes from his hold-up play, described by ex-Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac as "someone even a bulldozer can't move." EA Sports also made him the strongest player on the game, overtaking Adebayo Akinfenwa to earn a rating of 98 out of 99 for strength!

Would Be a Great Backup Goalkeeper

Although Haller has obviously set his sights on becoming an elite striker, he could come in handy if called upon between the sticks (flashback to that Rio Ferdinand moment).

Whilst talking to Goal, the forward explained that he was often called upon to put on the gloves for penalty shoot-outs as a youngster, but thanks to his ability as a forward he was allowed to stick to scoring goals.

He revealed: "I was actually a striker, but when it came to penalties in tournaments, I usually went in the goal.

"Even then I was one of the biggest players in the team and had very good reflexes. We won some tournaments thanks to my actions, but I was always happier when I was allowed to play outfield. Luckily, I scored enough goals. Otherwise I might have played as a goalkeeper more often."

Future With France Remains Uncertain

Haller has an impressive record at French youth level, netting 13 times in 20 games for the Under-21 side. Whilst the likes of Anthony Martial, Adrien Rabiot and Benjamin Mendy have all made the step up to the senior squad, Haller has been left waiting.

Surely it's a matter of time before Didier Deschamps adds him to his artillery, however France isn't the only option for the striker in his quest for international football.

His mother is Ivorian which qualifies Haller to play for the Ivory Coast, although the youngster seems set on representing his country of birth. As quoted by the Bundesliga official website, the striker said: "I have a lot of links with Cote d'Ivoire, but it was obvious for me to choose France.

"It was a natural choice. It's the country that adopted my mother, so there was no hesitation."

The ball's in your court Monsieur Deschamps.

Happy to Play in the Europa League

Leading the list of possible suitors for the striker are Manchester United, who have seemingly been linked to every player under the age of 30 since the end of the season. However it's a move which could actually make sense for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they look to offload the likes of Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Haller has made it clear he doesn't want to rush anything in terms of his future, but if the move makes sense to him then a deal could be of interest. Speaking to German newspaper FAZ during speculation over his future back in November and as quoted by Goal, he said: "I would never switch to the Premier League just to play there. It has to make sense to me, and it has to be the right time for me.

"At the moment, I'm in Frankfurt, and I am very happy here. The Europa League contributes to this. It has already given me great moments and memories."

United can certainly offer Europa League football and if he wants to elevate his profile to break into the senior international set up, the time for a move to the Premier League is now.