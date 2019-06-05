LIVE: USMNT Continues Gold Cup Prep in Friendly vs. Jamaica

Watch all the key plays as the USMNT hosts Jamaica in Washington, D.C.

By Avi Creditor
June 05, 2019

The U.S. men's national team and Jamaica are ramping up for the Concacaf Gold Cup, and their preparations continue in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. hosting the Reggae Boyz at D.C. United's Audi Field Wednesday night.

The match comes a day before U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter reveals his final Gold Cup roster, meaning any last-minute contributions on the field could wind up swaying his mind. Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams have not yet arrived, and John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin are among the injured contingent not available this summer, so there are opportunities to be had.

Berhalter is 3-0-1 as U.S. manager in friendlies against Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Chile, and this match, plus Sunday's in Cincinnati vs. Venezuela, are the final ones before his first official competition in charge.

For this one, plenty of the top players present in camp weren't made available. There's no Weston McKennie, Jozy Altidore or Michael Bradley on the active roster, with Jackson Yueill, who was included in camp despite not being eligible for the Gold Cup (he wasn't on the provisional 40-man roster submitted to Concacaf) getting a surprise start. In place of Gyasi Zardes, a regular thus far under Berhalter, Josh Sargent was given the start atop the formation, a chance to get in some solid game time after being reduced to a reserve for the latter part of Werder Bremen's season.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The USA will face Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago and Panama in the group stage of the Gold Cup, while Jamaica will square off against Honduras, El Salvador and Curacao.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message