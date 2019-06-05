The U.S. men's national team and Jamaica are ramping up for the Concacaf Gold Cup, and their preparations continue in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. hosting the Reggae Boyz at D.C. United's Audi Field Wednesday night.

The match comes a day before U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter reveals his final Gold Cup roster, meaning any last-minute contributions on the field could wind up swaying his mind. Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams have not yet arrived, and John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin are among the injured contingent not available this summer, so there are opportunities to be had.

Berhalter is 3-0-1 as U.S. manager in friendlies against Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Chile, and this match, plus Sunday's in Cincinnati vs. Venezuela, are the final ones before his first official competition in charge.

For this one, plenty of the top players present in camp weren't made available. There's no Weston McKennie, Jozy Altidore or Michael Bradley on the active roster, with Jackson Yueill, who was included in camp despite not being eligible for the Gold Cup (he wasn't on the provisional 40-man roster submitted to Concacaf) getting a surprise start. In place of Gyasi Zardes, a regular thus far under Berhalter, Josh Sargent was given the start atop the formation, a chance to get in some solid game time after being reduced to a reserve for the latter part of Werder Bremen's season.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The USA will face Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago and Panama in the group stage of the Gold Cup, while Jamaica will square off against Honduras, El Salvador and Curacao.