The U.S. men's national team will take on Jamaica in a pre-Gold Cup friendly in Washington, D.C., at Audi Field on Wednesday.

Wednesday's match is the first of two tune-ups the USMNT will play before the Gold Cup but the last before manager Gregg Berhalter names the 23-man squad for the tournament. This year's team will look to defend its 2017 title, which it claimed with a win over Jamaica in the final.

The Reggae Boyz will look to embark on another deep run this summer, led by Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey and MLS talent like Darren Mattocks, Andre Blake and Kemar Lawrence.

The U.S. holds a 15-2-8 lead over Jamaica in previous meetings.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision Deportes USA, and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV.

