USA vs. Jamaica Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Friendly

How to watch USA vs. Jamaica in a pre-Gold Cup friendly on Wednesday, June 5.

By Jenna West
June 05, 2019

The U.S. men's national team will take on Jamaica in a pre-Gold Cup friendly in Washington, D.C., at Audi Field on Wednesday.

Wednesday's match is the first of two tune-ups the USMNT will play before the Gold Cup but the last before manager Gregg Berhalter names the 23-man squad for the tournament. This year's team will look to defend its 2017 title, which it claimed with a win over Jamaica in the final.

The Reggae Boyz will look to embark on another deep run this summer, led by Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey and MLS talent like Darren Mattocks, Andre Blake and Kemar Lawrence. 

The U.S. holds a 15-2-8 lead over Jamaica in previous meetings.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision Deportes USA, and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

