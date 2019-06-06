Andre Gomes Rejects West Ham Move With Everton Frontrunners for His Signature

By 90Min
June 06, 2019

Andre Gomes has opened the door for Everton to sign him permanently after rejecting the opportunity to join fellow top-flight side West Ham.

The Portuguese midfielder moved to Merseyside last summer on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona, with the Catalan outfit keen to offload the former Valencia man.

West Ham had registered an interest in Gomes, going as far as offering £20m for the 25-year-old, however, the player has indicated his desire to remain at Everton after turning down the Hammers' approach, state the Daily Mail

In order for the Toffees to secure the player, they will have to cough up in the region of £30m, while Tottenham's interest in Gomes is likely to result in a bid of some sort.

Since recovering from injury to feature for the first team, Gomes enjoyed an encouraging first season at Goodison Park, making 27 appearances in the Premier League.

Should Marco Silva's side move for the Portuguese international, he could become their first signing of the summer, with only departures taking place for Everton so far. 

Club captain Phil Jagielka has been released while many more are expected to follow, as director of football Marcel Brands looks to axe up to 20 players from the squad.

The club are facing something of a crisis in up front at present, with Cenk Tosun damaging his knee ligaments playing for Turkey and unlikely to be ready for the beginning of the campaign.


Furthermore, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will also miss the start of pre-season, after heading off with the England Under-21 squad for the European Championships. Therefore, it leaves Oumar Niasse as the sole fit central striker for pre-season, with Everton keen to offload Senegalese striker for the right price.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message