Atletico Confirm Signing of Striker Nico Ibanez From Mexican Side Atletico San Luis

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Nicolas Ibanez from their Mexico-based affiliate Atletico San Luis, with the player set to register with the club when the window opens on 1 July.

Antoine Griezmann confirmed his desire to leave the Rojiblancos this summer, leaving Diego Simeone's side short in attacking options ahead of the upcoming La Liga campaign.

🔜⚽ We will be playing a friendly game 🆚 our sister club, @AtletideSanLuis, in the upcoming pre-season! 🔴⚪🔴

😉 See you at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez stadium on Aug. 3, friends! 🔝

➡ https://t.co/q8tmhqxLUE#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/P7ggwQJOei — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 29, 2019

They've acted quickly to solve their forward line with the acquisition of 24-year-old Ibanez, who has netted 22 goals in 43 games this season. The move was confirmed first through the Mexican side's president, Alberto Marrero, before being announced on the club's official website.

"Atletico Madrid and Atletico San Luis have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nicolas Ibanez," Atletico's statement read. "The Argentine striker will be registered once the summer transfer window opens on July 1."

The forward is a product of the Lanús academy, having also featured for Argentine sides Club Comunicaciones and Gimnasia y Esgrima. Ibanez then made the switch to Atlético de San Luis, whom Atletico have 50% ownership of, where he achieved promotion to the Liga MX this season.

ULISES RUIZ/GettyImages

Concerns persist over the future of Diego Costa, whose relationship with the club is fractured at best after the Spaniard refused to train with the side for a proposed lack of backing on their side following a ban. Furthermore, the club are unsure whether to extend the loan deal of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, with an added fee required if the club are to take the temporary deal into its second season.

Plenty of movement is expected at the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, with defenders Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez all leaving, while the futures of midfielders Rodri and Thomas Partey continue to make the headlines.