Atletico Confirm Signing of Striker Nico Ibanez From Mexican Side Atletico San Luis

By 90Min
June 06, 2019

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Nicolas Ibanez from their Mexico-based affiliate Atletico San Luis, with the player set to register with the club when the window opens on 1 July.

Antoine Griezmann confirmed his desire to leave the Rojiblancos this summer, leaving Diego Simeone's side short in attacking options ahead of the upcoming La Liga campaign.

They've acted quickly to solve their forward line with the acquisition of 24-year-old Ibanez, who has netted 22 goals in 43 games this season. The move was confirmed first through the Mexican side's president, Alberto Marrero, before being announced on the club's official website.

"Atletico Madrid and Atletico San Luis have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nicolas Ibanez," Atletico's statement read. "The Argentine striker will be registered once the summer transfer window opens on July 1."

The forward is a product of the Lanús academy, having also featured for Argentine sides Club Comunicaciones and Gimnasia y Esgrima. Ibanez then made the switch to Atlético de San Luis, whom Atletico have 50% ownership of, where he achieved promotion to the Liga MX this season.

ULISES RUIZ/GettyImages

Concerns persist over the future of Diego Costa, whose relationship with the club is fractured at best after the Spaniard refused to train with the side for a proposed lack of backing on their side following a ban. Furthermore, the club are unsure whether to extend the loan deal of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, with an added fee required if the club are to take the temporary deal into its second season.

Plenty of movement is expected at the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, with defenders Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez all leaving, while the futures of midfielders Rodri and Thomas Partey continue to make the headlines.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message