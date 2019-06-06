Daniel James Arrives for Medical Ahead of £15m Move to Manchester United

Daniel James has arrived at Manchester United's training ground for a medical, as he closes in on a £15m move from Swansea.

The 21-year-old winger was spotted arriving at Carrington early on Thursday morning, just a couple of days before he is expected to feature for Wales in their international friendly against Croatia.

#mufc are close to signing Swansea winger Daniel James, who is having a medical today. First signing of the summer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 6, 2019

News of his impending switch comes courtesy of the Telegraph, with James now putting the finishing touches on an Old Trafford move that has been in the pipeline for a number of weeks.

A £15m fee was agreed between United and Swansea a couple of weeks ago, but the move was delayed when James' father passed away after a short illness.

Prior to a deal being agreed, a number of Premier League clubs had been interested in James, and there was reported late interest from former Ligue 1 champions Monaco - pressuring the Red Devils into completing a deal for a player who has forged a reputation as one of the quickest players in the Championship.

His pace, along with quick feet and more than capable finishing ability, are first thought to have caught the attention of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his scouting team during Swansea's 3-1 victory over Stoke in April.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Since then, it has seemed a question of when, not if, a deal would be completed for James, and it now looks likely that he'll be moving to Manchester on a long-term deal - where he'll be thrust into the limelight as Solskjaer looks to revive United's ailing fortunes.