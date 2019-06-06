Future Man Utd Star Daniel James Getting Surprised With a New Dog is the Cutest Thing Ever

Daniel James' move to Manchester United is nearing completion after the young Welshman caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with some glittering displays for Swansea City in the Championship.

A move rumoured to be in the region £15m will see the 21-year-old link up with Paul Pogba and co as United look to banish memories of a torrid league season in which they finished a whole 32 points adrift of champions Manchester City.

✍️📋 Daniel James set to be United's first signing of the summer! How many more do you think they'll need? https://t.co/yLV6rNjNMZ — 90min (@90min_Football) June 6, 2019

Surprises are sure to hit the winger like a tonne of bricks, as he trades the Welsh coast for the glittering royalty of Red Devils' stardom. Stepping foot on Carrington's golf course-esque carpet of a playing surface may too take his breath away, but unquestionably it wont come within touching distance of the moment he received a brand new puppy dog.

Those who have had dogs know the sheer unbridled joy they evoke from deep within, lighting up our lives with their floppy ears and effervescent smiles. Truly, man's best friend.

James was no different, the soon-to-be United star looked shocked with in the most pleasant of ways as the little pooch sat wrapped up in a small bow on the living room sofa.

Here’s Daniel James, future Man Utd player, getting a nice surprise - a new dog.



🐶 pic.twitter.com/Y3H3Rmv0rO — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) June 6, 2019

While hugely non-football related, its tough for anyone not to crack even the most minute of smiles upon viewing such elation strewn across someone else's face.

You would like to think his four-legged friend will tag along on the journey north to the Premier League outfit, where the financial benefits of joining one of the elite clubs in Europe could surely afford him a nicely sized garden with ample dog kennels.