Inter Kept 'Informed' Over Christian Eriksen Future as Tottenham Set £100m Price Tag

Italian giants Inter are being kept 'informed' about the future of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen as they look to bring in a marquee signing for new manager Antonio Conte.

The Dane has made it clear to his employers in north London that he's eager to find a new club this summer, with Eriksen believed to be available in a cheaper deal as he enters the final year of his contract at Tottenham.

Having already been tipped to make a move for Lille's Nicolas Pépé, newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) now claim that Inter's hierarchy has unanimously decided to make a move for Eriksen this summer.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Although La Gazzetta adds the club acknowledge that the 27-year-old is an ambitious target, there have been a lot of mixed figures flying around about Tottenham's asking price for Eriksen.

The Italian outlet claim Spurs could demand as little as €60m (£53m), while The Sun believes they'll instead ask for £80m as Real Madrid continue to consider a summer transfer.

They add that the former Ajax playmaker has stressed his wishes to the club's decision-makers to leave this summer.

A report from The Times provides Eriksen's biggest price tag which is currently doing the rounds, insisting that Tottenham will ask for more than £100m before they agree to sell the Denmark international ahead of the new campaign.

Eriksen possibly leaving will be a massive blow😒 world class player, tough to replace. However there is a possibility he might stay, here’s to hoping 🤞🏼 — Dãvîd (@_LemonSqueezer_) June 5, 2019

Even at a cut-price, Real Madrid could be forced to step away from the deal, as they will have spent more than £200m on new arrivals once Eden Hazard's move away from Chelsea is finalised this summer.

However, Inter's continued need to meet UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations could leave them looking for cheaper targets ahead of the new season.