Lawyer Confirms Rape Case Against Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Moved to Federal Court

The rape case against Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from in civil court and instead moved to a federal one, it has been confirmed.

The lawyer for Kathryn Mayorga, who claims she was raped by Ronaldo in 2009, confirmed that the case hadn't been dropped completely as reported previously, but instead moved to a federal court.

"We basically just switched venues but the claims and lawsuit still remains," lawyer Larissa Drohobyczer told TMZ Sports.

The inability for Cristiano Ronaldo to be served with a Nevada lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault in 2009 led lawyers for the accuser to drop that case in favor of a federal lawsuit.



Mayorga's legal team are still awaiting confirmation from the Italian government that Ronaldo has been served with the court documents.

Mayorga initially filed a police report naming Ronaldo, but later she explained that she had been paid $375,000 to remain silent. She is now looking to make that agreement void.

No charges have officially been brought against Ronaldo so far, but last October the Juventus forward issued a statement where he "firmly denied" the allegations.

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in," Ronaldo wrote. "Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.

"My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations."

German publication Der Spiegel, who published the original allegations, have weighed in further this week by claiming that Ronaldo's "cat-and-mouse game" surrounding him receiving the court documents can't be played forever.