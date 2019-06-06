Liverpool & Inter Launch Offers for Nicolas Pepe as Tottenham's Interest in Summer Deal Grows

Liverpool have supposedly come close to matching Nicolas Pépé's €80m price tag at Lille but will face competition for his signature from both Tottenham and Inter.

The Ivory Coast international is coming off the back of an outstanding season in Ligue 1 where he scored 22 goals and picked up 11 assists, helping Lille secure a place in next season's Champions League.

The French side have already confirmed that Pépé will leave the club this summer, and L'Equipe claims that Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool are among the sides to have already made an offer to sign the 24-year-old ahead of the new season.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

It's been claimed that Liverpool are close to matching Lille's €80m asking price with their offer, while Serie A giants Inter have offered €70m as they look to reward new manager Antonio Conte with a new marquee signing at San Siro.

Tottenham are also claimed to be in the mix for Pépé's signature.

While it's a tantalising claim for Liverpool fans, one key thing to take notice of is that L'Equipe, before going into the club's reported €80m offer, speculates about the possible departure of Mohamed Salah, something which would suggest the Egyptian would have to move on for Pépé to join the club.

Most reliable reports in England suggest Liverpool expect to do only a small amount of summer deals, with the focus on fine-tuning an already strong squad. Meanwhile, the only reporting that suggests Salah might leave is little more than mediocre pub chat.

Imagine the upgrade going from Shaqiri as a backup to Nicolas Pepe👀 — champions of europe (@lfctom__) May 29, 2019

For Pépé, suitors aren't in short supply, but a number of clubs that have been linked with the 26-year-old forward this summer are likely going to be priced out of a move.

Bayern Munich have already committed €118m on the signings of Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard and Jan-Fiete Arp, while it's still largely unknown if north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal will have the funds at hand.