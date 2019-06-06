Manchester City File CAS Appeal Against UEFA Over Breach of Financial Fair Play Allegations

By 90Min
June 06, 2019

Premier League champions Manchester City have filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following allegations of non-compliance with UEFA's Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.


It had been suggested in recent months that the Citizens could face a similar transfer ban to Chelsea if they were found guilty, or in an even more extreme measure, they could face being banned from the Champions League.


But as confirmed by journalist Simon Peach, Manchester City have officially filed an appeal against UEFA to CAS.

One thing that the appeal will do is delay any decision being taken over UEFA's allegations, with CAS now required to undergo an arbitration procedure which will involve written submissions to be provided from both parties.


CAS haven't provided any further details over when the hearings for City's appeal will take place.


Chelsea's ability to sign players for the next two transfer windows has been the main off-field talking point during the last few weeks of the season.


But the Blues still haven't submitted their appeal to CAS, although recent reports claim that fears over the ban being extended to three transfer windows is the cause for them stalling.

Many fans have speculated that Christian Pulisic's official arrival during the January transfer window - he was loaned back to Borussia Dortmund straight away - was foreshadowing for their transfer ban, which specifically prevents Chelsea from registering new players.

