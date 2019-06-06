Matthijs de Ligt Narrows Down Summer Options to Barcelona & PSG as Ajax Exit Looms

Matthijs De Ligt has narrowed his choice of clubs to join this summer down to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, as the Dutchman edges nearer his exit from Ajax, according to reports in the French press.

Displaying outstanding form for the majority of the campaign, the central defender has emerged as one of world football's finest talents and has attracted the interest major European sides throughout the season.

The 19-year-old's departure is expected to transpire in the weeks following the Netherlands' Nations League campaign, and while numerous clubs have expressed their desire to seal his signature, RMC Sport (via Sport English) claim that De Ligt has narrowed his options down to just two.

Barça have long been touted as the favourites to seal the youngster's signature, having tracked his progress throughout the campaign, however, it is stated that financially PSG have the upper hand, making them the only other viable option.

With a substantial amount of money set to be spent no matter where the centre back ends up, RMC Sport's claim that PSG are in the De Ligt's thinking simply due to their ability to offer more cash is questionable. The player has been linked with Barcelona a number of months now, and are the only club whose interest has sustained throughout the protracted transfer saga.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

From the outside, it appears as though the player has his heart set on a move to Barcelona but the other links are being given oxygen by his agent - the notorious Mino Raiola - who previous reports claim is still looking for other more financially beneficial options, such as PSG or even Liverpool.

De Ligt was also linked with Manchester United in recent weeks, with those rumours again arousing suspicion of a ploy to leverage an increased offer from Barcelona. Meanwhile, De Ligt's former teammate and close friend Frenkie de Jong has already linked up with Barça after signing an agreement earlier in the year.