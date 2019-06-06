U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter revealed a 23-man Concacaf Gold Cup squad Thursday morning that included young linchpins Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, who missed out on the recent camp, but left off the likes of Josh Sargent and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

A makeshift U.S. team featuring several players, including Sargent, who didn’t make the Gold Cup cut lost, 1-0, to Jamaica Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. The Americans are scheduled to depart for Cincinnati on Thursday. They’ll play Venezuela there on Sunday, then prepare for the Gold Cup opener against Guyana on June 18.

“As always, there were some difficult decisions to be made for this roster, and I’m extremely pleased with how the players have shown so far this year overall,” Berhalter said in a statement. “We’ve had a chance to look at the player pool for the last six months and we feel great about the group that will take on the task of trying to win the Gold Cup. This is only the start of the journey.”

Berhalter managed the USA through four friendlies before convening a camp split between Gold Cup hopefuls and U-23 players on May 26.

Here’s a look at the team that’ll vie for the USA’s seventh Gold Cup title. The team features nine men who lifted the trophy two years ago:

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (Los Angeles FC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

Steffen is the unquestioned starter here. The Manchester City/Fortuna Düsseldorf-bound player (the latter a loan reported by The Athletic) played 90 on Wednesday in Washington and likely will be in net the remainder of the summer.

Defenders

Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC)

The loss to Jamaica wasn’t the fault of the three-man back line of Ream, Gonzalez and Miazga. They did a decent job clearing the penalty area but couldn’t do much about the wide-open looks from just outside it that were routinely conceded by the American midfield. Still, as Berhalter said following the game, it was a new formation designed to add a bit of versatility and not something on which the USA will be relying. Expect a four-man back line through most or all of the Gold Cup, with Adams likely to feature at right back.

Carter-Vickers, the Tottenham Hotspur product who spent the season on loan at Swansea City, couldn’t crack the glut at center back, even with the injury that will keep John Brooks out of the competition. He remains Olympic eligible. And Antonee Robinson struggled on the left flank against Jamaica and also was cut. Left back remains the position of greatest concern for the USA. Ream and Lovitz have started there for Berhalter.

Midfielders

Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Duane Holmes (Derby County), Weston McKennie (Schalke 04), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

The insertion of Pulisic and McKennie (who was in camp but didn’t dress Wednesday) will alter the look of the U.S. midfield significantly. It was far too tentative against Jamaica, both in the attack and in front of the back line. Trapp had an off night, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Berhalter relies on his former Columbus charge or on the veteran Bradley.

Holmes appeared to do the most to help his own cause against Jamaica, creating several opportunities after coming on as a second half substitute. The Derby County midfielder, who was born in Georgia and raised in England, has energy and skill and could fill one of the No. 10 roles in the absence of the injured Sebastian Lletget, who was hurt playing for the LA Galaxy last weekend. Holmes beat out the Chicago Fire’s Djordje Mihailovic for the last midfield spot.

Forwards

Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimarães), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

Sargent’s absence is the most surprising one of the lot, as the 19-year-old was held out of the ongoing U-20 World Cup in order to play with the senior team. Berhalter had kind words for Sargent after the Jamaica game, during which he got almost no service but still managed to take the USA’s only shot on goal. In the end, however, Altidore, Morris and Zardes (the latter two can also play wide) were preferred.

The uncapped Boyd, a winger, just transferred his international allegiance from New Zealand.