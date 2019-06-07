Barcelona Set Philippe Coutinho Price Tag as Brazilian Tells Club He Wants to Leave

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is reported to have communicated his desire to leave the club this summer, with the club believed to be chasing a fee of around €90m for his services.

The Brazilian joined from Liverpool in January 2018 for a fee that could rise to as much as £140m, but after a reasonably promising start to life in Catalonia, he largely failed to deliver last season. He managed just 11 goals in 54 appearances for Barca in all competitions - just one more than than he did in 22 for Ernesto Valvere's side in 2017/18.

Having been part of the side who threw a three-goal advantage to crash out of the Champions League against eventual winners Liverpool, and lost to Valencia in the final of the Copa del Rey, his tenure in Spain has been strewn with disappointment, and the latest report from Cadena SER on his situation suggests he is ready to call time.

Coutinho: I am leaving Liverpool for Barcelona because I wanna win the Champions league.



Barcelona: *Gets eliminated by Liverpool *



Liverpool: pic.twitter.com/CKA5QkTFgk — Abel Correa (@Abelc10) June 1, 2019

The claim is that the 26-year-old feels he has failed to adapt to his new surroundings in his 18 months at the club, and has told Barca officials that he is keen to move on, as is confirmed by unnamed sources within the hierarchy.

There are many moving parts, however, and it is believed Coutinho is prepared to wait until after the Copa America with Brazil before forcing a move through.

It is believed Barca want €90m up front at present, though international performances could push that fee up even higher, and there is a belief in both camps that very few clubs will be able or willing to stump up that sort of fee.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The club are also reported to have refused to publicly acknowledge the situation in a bid to maximise his transfer value, so this could be an interesting one to follow as the summer progresses.