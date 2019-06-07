Derby New Kit, West Brom Prioritising Bilic & Birmingham Ground Share: Championship News Roundup

With no off-field action to keep us entertained, we've got plenty of time on our hands.

So instead of looking out of the window and thinking when am I going to get a tan, why not catch up on all the latest Championship news?

Thought you'd like that plan! And begin...

Derby Unveil 2019/20 Home Kit

What better way to start this roundup than with zebras? I mean Derby's new home kit.

Easy to see why we might get confused mind you, with the Rams' new apparel certainly one to get your mind wandering onto matters in the Masai Mara.

To get you back on track, here's Derby's official statement about the new gear: "Inspired by the kit worn during the 1995/96 promotion season under Jim Smith, the 2019/20 home shirt pays homage to a memorable campaign by reinventing a new intricate graphic that also showcases the iconic stanchions that adorn the skyline of Pride Park.





"The unique design feature is placed on the sleeve to offer a different focal point of the home shirt, which also features the wording “EST 1884” in the club’s personal Baseball Ground typeface wording on the back of the neck."

Next order of business will undoubtedly be keeping hold of manager Frank Lampard. Surely?

Baggies Keen to Tie Up Bilic Deal

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

West Brom's quest to replace poor Darren Moore, who was booted out of the Hawthorns towards the back end of last season, has led them down many different paths - notably the ones owned by Slavisa Jokanovic and Slaven Bilic.

Other candidates have been banded around too, but it appears that Bilic is top dog in the eyes of the club's hierarchy. The Birmingham Mail claim that that the club want to appoint him, and that the Croatian wants it too - so what's the hold up?

At this stage it's not clear, but Bruno Labbadia, Chris Hughton and Danny Cowley will be watching on closely - all three have also been mentioned in managerial dispatches.

Forestieri Charged by FA 11 Months After Mansfield Racism Storm

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

In not so pleasant matters, Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has been charged by the FA for using racist language in a pre-season friendly against Mansfield Town last summer.

The 29-year-old Italian has until June 14 to respond to the charge, which dates back to a game that took place 11 months ago.

He has already served a three-match ban for misconduct after a mass brawl broke out Field Mill - copping a £25,000 fine in the process.

Brownhill Linked With Bristol City Exit

Harry Trump/GettyImages

It was a pretty cracking campaign down at Ashton Gate last season, with Josh Brownhill among a number of players to catch the eye for Bristol City in the Championship.

The 23-year-old notched six goals last season, as well as contributing four assists - form that has led to interest from league rivals Leeds and Derby.

While the Robins may be able to fend off sides in the same league, they may not be able to do the same in regards to Sheffield United's alleged interest (courtesy of the Bristol Post) - who earned promotion to the Premier League as runners-up.

Huddersfield Launch New Club Crest

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

After being relegated from the Premier League last season, it's a new dawn and a new day down at Huddersfield Town.

So to mark the beginning of pastures new, the Terriers have announced a change to their club badge - some 10 years after they last modified the design. The decision was taken by departing owner Dean Hoyle and his successor Phil Hodgkinson, and announced in a statement on the club's official website.

“We completely understand that the Huddersfield Town crest is important to our supporters, but it’s key to state that this is an evolution - not a revolution," Hoyle said.

“We have been working hard over the past 12 months to keep the historical elements of the crest and the parts that makes us all proud of Huddersfield and this Football Club.

The change is the seventh to be made in the club's 110-year history, and fans will hope the change can inspire them to bigger and better things next season.

Birmingham to Ground Share With Coventry

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Rounding off this roundup is a bit of news that we really didn't see coming - and neither did Birmingham City fans I hasten to add.

But in good community spirit, the club have announced that they have reached an agreement with local neighbours Coventry to stage their games at St. Andrew's next season, owing to ongoing tenancy problems at the Ricoh Arena.

In a rather poignant statement on their website, the Blues said: "Birmingham City has been in talks with Coventry City for a number of weeks about the groundshare and we always felt it important to try and help and support our neighbours, as part of the wider footballing family in this region, however we could.

We will work closely with Coventry City to ensure the matchday experience at the St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium is as enjoyable and welcoming as possible in the coming season."

Why can't we all get along like this, eh?