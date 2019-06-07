The 2019 Women's World Cup is finally here.

After years of build-up, France opens the competition it's hosting against South Korea, kicking off play in Group A. Les Bleues have high expectations and a goal of lifting the trophy on home soil, but before it can entertain thoughts of a first title, it must take care of business in the group stage.

Led by a veteran, accomplished nucleus that includes Eugenie Le Sommer, Amandine Henry and Wendie Renard, France is one of the favorites to win it all. It settled for a disappointing quarterfinal exit in 2015, when it lost to Germany on penalty kicks, but it's back with a stronger and more motivated unit.

Superstar Ji So-yun, who plays her club ball at Chelsea, leads the charge for the Koreans, who would love nothing more than to play spoiler in what figures to be their toughest match in a rather tricky and balanced group.

France threatened two minutes in through Henry, capping an impressive sequence that started in the back. Renard picked out Le Sommer with a pinpoint long diagonal to the left sideline. Le Sommer settled it for Henry, who found Kadidiatou Diani. The forward couldn't collect it to get a shot off, but Henry was there to curl a loose ball toward the goal, missing just wide right.

Le Sommer forced the first save of the match with a chance from the edge of the box, capping a quick piece of transition play down the center in the seventh minute.

Group A play continues on Saturday, as Norway faces Nigeria. Group B also gets going on Saturday, with Germany facing China and Spain squaring off with South Africa.

Group A play continues on Saturday, as Norway faces Nigeria. Group B also gets going on Saturday, with Germany facing China and Spain squaring off with South Africa.