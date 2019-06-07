Google Doodle Celebrates Start of Eagerly Anticipated 2019 Women's World Cup in France

Google has marked the first day of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France by making the much talked about tournament the subject of its latest homepage 'doodle'.

The #FIFAWWC is finally here and is the subject of today's Google doodle. pic.twitter.com/jkIO2jjHCP — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) June 7, 2019

The hosts will get the competition underway when they face South Korea in Group A in Paris on Friday evening, with the likes of Germany, Australia, Brazil, England, Japan, Canada, Netherlands, United States and Sweden kicking off in the days that follow.

Ranked number one in world by FIFA and trophy holders after winning in 2015, the United States are the pre-tournament favourites this summer. But with the rise in global quality in recent years, and strengths and weaknesses in every major team, it is impossible to pick a winner.

Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

The World Cup will run for the next month, with the final taking place in Lyon on 7 July.

The 2019 tournament will be the biggest and best Women's World Cup yet. But don't just take my word for it - here are seven actual reasons why that is the case.