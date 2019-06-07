Inter Enquire About Real Madrid Defender Nacho as Antonio Conte Seeks New Signings

Inter have asked Real Madrid about the availability of defender Nacho Fernandez, as new boss Antonio Conte seeks to bolster squad with fresh faces.



Nacho, who made 30 appearances across competitions last season, collecting one assist, signed a contract extension last February, with his deal not set to expire until June 2022.



Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

However, according to reports in Marca, even though it is understood that Zinedine Zidane sees Nacho as one of his most trustworthy defenders, the club are willing to let the player himself make the decision as to whether he stays or leaves.







With Champions League qualification once again secured, the Nerazzurri are seeking to improve their squad this summer in order to compete both domestically and on the continent.







Aside from the revolving transfer saga surrounding Mauro Icardi and Romelu Lukaku, they are also interested in picking up Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente on a free.





Meanwhile, Nacho's fellow Spanish international Cesar Azplicueta is also on the wishlist, with Conte desperate for a reunion with the Chelsea defender, though negotiating such a deal for the club captain amid their transfer ban seems unlikely.



Thus, Nacho, who is just as versatile as Azpilicueta having effectively played in all positions across the rearguard at Real, is probably a safer bet. Indeed, the 29-year-old's place in Los Blancos starting XI is likely to be compromised next season following the €50m arrival of Eder Militao from Porto, while Jesus Vallejo could also end up staying at the Santiago Bernabeu.







However, there is a precedent for the Spaniard turning down offers from Italy, after he rejected advances from AS Roma back in 2016.

