Jan Oblak Opens Up on 'Guarantees' Given by Atletico Madrid During Contract Negotiations

By 90Min
June 07, 2019

Jan Oblak has called on Atletico Madrid to match his ambition and sign quality players to ensure they continue to fight for the biggest trophies in Europe.

Goalkeeper Oblak signed a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano in April, to extend his stay in the Spanish capital until 2023.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Having seen the club's prized asset Antoine Griezmann announce his desire to embark on a new challenge - which could see him sign for Barcelona - and key players Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin and Juanfran already departing, Oblak has admitted he would consider his future at Los Colchoneros if the club failed to replace key personnel.

The Slovenian stopper told Ekipa: "I signed a new contract, but that does not change anything. I will stay at Atletico as long as their ambitions match mine.

"And some people might think their ambitions have lowered, as big players have left. I am sure the club will do everything possible to sign quality players.

"When I signed my new contract they gave me guarantees about the club's ambition. They said the aspirations were not going to change."

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

If Oblak was to become disgruntled with the clubs transfer policy then he would certainly put a lot of clubs in Europe on red alert.


With uncertainty surrounding the future of Manchester United's David de Gea and Paris Saint Germain announcing this week the departure of Gianluigi Buffon, Oblak will never be short of options.


The 26-year-old has been at Atleti since the summer of 2014, when he moved from Portuguese giants Benfica, and quickly established himself as one of the most formidable stoppers in Europe. Last season, the Slovenian kept 20 clean sheets in 37 La Liga, appearances while only conceding 27 goals.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Diego Simeone could be in for a testing summer as star names and legendary figures seek a new challenge away from Atletico.

