Liverpool Make Initial Enquiry Over Availability of £10m-Rated Neil Etheridge

Liverpool have made an initial enquiry over the availability of Cardiff's £10m-rated goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

The 29-year-old was Cardiff's stand-out player in a poor season where they finished 18th and were relegated from the Premier League.

Simon Mignolet is expected to leave Liverpool this summer and the Reds have identified Cardiff's Etheridge as a potential replacement to fill the role of back-up goalkeeper to number one Alisson.

This is according to a report by Wales Online, who state that the Bluebirds would only accept offers above £10m for the Philippines international.

The report also says Cardiff have already rejected an £8m bid for Etheridge from newly-promoted Aston Villa, with Fulham and West Ham also previously credited with interest.

Etheridge is said to prefer a move to Villa Park where he would be reunited with manager Dean Smith and goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler, with whom he enjoyed his breakthrough season at Walsall.

He left Walsall to join Cardiff in 2017 and helped the Bluebirds gain promotion to the Premier League in his debut season as they finished second in the Championship. The 29-year-old signed a new three-year contract following Cardiff's promotion.

He made an impressive start in the Premier League despite the fact that his team was struggling, being nominated for the August Player of the Month Award.

Cardiff were in and around the drop zone for much of the season and their relegation was confirmed in May following a 3-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Etheridge won the club's Player of the Year Award for his strong performances throughout the campaign.

He also has an accomplished international career, winning 62 caps for the Philippines for whom he is eligible through his mother.