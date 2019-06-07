Man Utd Confirm Juan Mata Has Been Offered New Contract Amid Talks of Imminent La Liga Switch

Manchester United have confirmed that Juan Mata has been offered a new contract, in an attempt to convince the Spaniard not to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 31-year-old is out of contract this summer, and has been tipped to leave the club in search of a new challenge, with the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid thought to be keen.

However, in a post on their official website, United confirmed that Mata has been offered the opportunity to snub the interest in him sign fresh terms at Old Trafford.

In confirming which players have been released this summer, the Red Devils state that both Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera have now left the club, but Mata has been offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club.

There is no mention as to whether he intends to sign this new deal, as he has previously turned down all United's advances over concerns about the length of any proposed contract.

The Spaniard is thought to have been pushing for a guaranteed two-year deal, whilst United were only prepared to offer one guaranteed year, with the option for a further 12 months.

This insistance appeared to have forced Mata towards the exit door at Old Trafford, with both Atletico and Barcelona thought to be prepared to hand Mata the contract which he was looking for, although United have now submitted what surely must be their final offer to try keep Mata.

Last season, Mata made 32 appearances for the Red Devils, racking up six goals and four assists. However, towards the end of the campaign, he found himself out of the team on a number of occasions, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly desperate to find a solution to his team's poor form.

Many fans have called for Mata to be retained, with the Spaniard a hugely popular figure amongst the Old Trafford faithful. In total, he has made 218 appearances for United, and the Red Devils are clearly keen for that number to continue growing next season.