Manchester United Signs Winger Daniel James From Swansea City

James will be the first new arrival of the summer at Old Trafford and the first signing for new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

By 90Min
June 07, 2019

Manchester United have confirmed a deal "in principle" to sign Wales international winger Daniel James from Championship club Swansea City, for a fee believed to be around £18m plus add-ons.

James will be the first new arrival of the summer at Old Trafford and the first signing for new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after both Swansea and United announced the transfer on Friday.

The 21-year-old represents a new direction for United in terms of transfer policy, with the club seemingly trying to target young domestic talent instead of established overseas stars.

United said in a statement: "Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed, in principle, terms with both Swansea City and Daniel James for his transfer to the club.

"Daniel has successfully completed a medical at the Aon Training Complex. Further details will be communicated once the international transfer window opens next week."

James will likely report for pre-season training with the rest of his new teammates and his first action in a United shirt could be the friendly in Australia against Perth Glory on 13 July.

United will then play further tour games against Leeds, Inter, Tottenham, Kristiansund and Milan.

