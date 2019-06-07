Real Madrid Home Kit 2019/20: Los Blancos Unveil New Shirt for Next Season

Real Madrid have unveiled their brand new home kit for the 2019/20 season, with a return to the golden touches of the 2011/12 campaign.

The new threads were unveiled in an official video posted on the club's Twitter account and, perhaps surprisingly, included prominent roles for Isco and Gareth Bale, both of whom have long been linked with moves away from the Spanish capital this summer.



In the caption for the video, the club wrote: "Inspired by glory. Created to demand it. Our new home kit by adidas football."

The shirt, which, as explained, was once again designed by adidas, shows a return to the gold stripes and logo of the 2011/12 season. However, this time, Madrid's sponsors have gone along with the theme as well, with the Fly Emirates logo printed in the same hue.

The video also showed the brand new goalkeeper's kit which, as modelled by Keylor Navas, shows an orange shirt bereft of shoulder stripes and complete with black printing of the adidas and Fly Emirates logos, as well as a wave-like white background pattern.



The club also provided a link to the club shop, which has been freshly stocked with these kits.

As revealed in the description for the long-sleeved authentic version, the club explained: "Reflecting Los Blancos’ status as the most prestigious club in world football, the Real Madrid Home Authentic Shirt 2019-20 – Long Sleeve shows off elegance, class and style.



"With gold trims supplementing the shirt for the first time since the 2011/12 campaign, the shirt is the same one worn by the likes of Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos at the Santiago Bernabeu.



"It features the latest adidas CLIMACHILL technology that beats intense heat with moisture-wicking fabrics allowing you to be unstoppable in the heat of the game. To top off your look, the shirt is designed for winners, slim through the shoulders and body to decrease weight and wind resistance."