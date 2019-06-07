Rodri Finally Speaks on Atletico Madrid Future After Protracted Manchester City Transfer Saga

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri has spoken for the first time about his future, as rumours continue to swirl over a potential switch to either Manchester City or Bayern Munich.

After moving to the Wanda Metropolitano last summer for €25m, the young Spaniard has impressed in the heart of Atletico's midfield - registering 41 appearances in the holding midfield role, scoring three goals.

His form has led to speculation that some of Europe's biggest clubs may look to activate the release clause in his contract, which stands at a modest €70m.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move as they search for a long-term successor to Fernandinho, while Bayern Munich are another club thought to be keen on his securing services.





Now, after recently announcing that he needs some 'space' to think about his next step, it seems that he is willing to commit his immediate future to Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old told Marca: "I need to feel confident and feel loved at my club, and the economic aspect isn't the most important thing.

"[Simeone] told me to stay and I'm happy to do it".

Rodri's admittance that he is happy to stay in the Spanish capital is sure to be interpreted as a blow to Pep Guardiola's transfer plans, but this wouldn't be the first time that we have heard a player commit his future to a club - only to then move on once talks begin.