Tottenham Confirm Departure of Michel Vorm After Goalkeeper's Contract Expires

By 90Min
June 07, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that goalkeeper Michel Vorm has now left the club after his contract expired.

The 35-year-old spent five years at the club, acting as deputy to Hugo Lloris. In late 2018, he confessed that he may be forced to leave Spurs this summer, as he felt "bored" with his role in the team.

He has now got his wish, with Spurs confirming the news of his departure in a post on their official website.

They wrote: "The club can confirm the departure of Michel Vorm following the conclusion of his contract.

"Michel, 35, joined us from Swansea City in July, 2014, and went on to make 47 appearances in all competitions.

STEPHEN MATUREN/GettyImages

"The Dutch international goalkeeper, capped 15 times for his country, proved to be a valuable member of the squad both on and off the pitch. We wish Michel every success in the future."


Last season, Vorm lost quickly lost his place in the squad to Argentine Paulo Gazzaniga, who took Vorm's position on the bench for the vast majority of the campaign.

The Dutchman managed four appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side last season, before a knee injury forced him into a spell on the sidelines. In the absence of both Vorm and the injured Lloris, Gazzaniga was given a number of chances to impress, and he did enough to earn a promotion to second-choice shot stopper.

Spurs also confirmed that academy members Dylan Duncan, Charlie Freeman, Tom Glover, Connor Ogilvie and Jamie Reynolds have also departed, but fellow youngsters Japhet Tanganga and Jack Roles have inked fresh terms at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

