Transfer Window: The 9 Moves That Definitely Won't Happen This Summer

After the Champions League final drew a spectacular European football season to a close, one thing is now on the minds of every football: transfer!





Fans love this time of year as they witness a number of exciting new players come to their favourite clubs. But who won't be moving this summer?





We took a look at the nine transfers that definitely won't happen this summer.

Paulo Dybala to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo might have stolen the show from Dybala at Juventus this season, but he won't be around forever and when that day comes, Juventus will need their number ten more than ever.

The Old Lady have an ageing squad and the Argentine forward will be crucial for the Italian champions moving forward.

Anyone to Chelsea

As things stand, Chelsea are serving a transfer ban imposed by FIFA, so while Christian Pulisic has recently arrived from Dortmund that deal was completed in January before the ban, don't expect any other new faces in at Stamford Bridge.

Marco Asensio to Tottenham Hotspur

Recent rumours have suggested that Champions league finalists Tottenham are interested in Real Madrid and Spain midfield Marco Asensio.

Like most of his fellow Madrid teammates, Asensio has had a poor season, but there is no way Madrid will let him go this summer...unless Spurs match is €700m release clause...

Wilfried Zaha to Borussia Dortmund

Back in January there was talk that German giants Borussia Dortmund where prepared to pay big money for Zaha.

However, any deal looks extremely unlikely to happen this summer after Dortmund signed Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt. Zaha probably will leave Crystal Palace, but a move to Germany won't be happening anytime soon.

Ryan Sessegnon to Paris Saint-Germain

Despite being just 19 years old, Ryan Sessegnon seems to have been around forever; having already played over a 100 games for Fulham.

Following Fulham's relegation, it's expected that someone with the talent of Sessegnon won't be playing in the Championship next season, but he also won't be playing in Ligue 1 for PSG neither. A move to Spurs or Manchester United seems more likely.

Mauro Icardi to Manchester United

Much like fellow Argentine Dybala, don't expect Mauro Icardi to be turning up at Old Trafford this summer.

Icardi is undoubtedly a fantastic player and would provide a much more potent goal threat than United currently have (Romelu Lukaku), but his attitude of the pitch will put the club off.

High profile falling-outs with the Inter fans suggests Icardi isn't the sort of player United want around as they look to rebuild.

Juan Mata to Newcastle United

Newcastle are notoriously not big spenders, and despite possibly being able to get Mata for free this summer, his wage demands will mean this deal will not happen.

The other stumbling block to any deal is that Mata is still in demand from Spain's top clubs so a move back to La Liga is more likely than a move to Tyneside.

Joao Felix to Wolves

When every single one of Europe's leading clubs is chasing you, it's unlikely that your next destination will be Wolves.

After a stunning breakthrough season at Benfica, Felix can almost hand pick which of Europe's giants he wants to move to. Wolves recently signing players from Portugal is seemingly the only reason he has been linked.

David de Gea to Paris Saint-Germain

Possibly the only genuinely world class player at Man Utd, De Gea won't be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Despite enduring his most difficult spell as United player since his first few months at the club, the club know they would be in a much worst situation if it hadn't been for the Spaniards consistent performances in recent seasons.