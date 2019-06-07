Williams Leaves, Baines Offered New Deal, Depay Links and More: Everton News Roundup

The season might be over and the transfer window might not have kicked into second gear just yet, but if you think that means we have nothing to write about, then you've got another thing coming.

There has been plenty happening at Goodison Park over the last few days, and here are four of the headlines.

Ashley Williams Released as Leighton Baines Offered New Deal

📋 | #EFC confirm Ashley Williams will leave the Club when his contract expires at the end of the month, while Leighton Baines has been offered a new one-year contract. — Everton (@Everton) June 7, 2019

Starting with the big one, the Toffees released their released list on Friday, and there is little surprise to hear that 34-year-old Ashley Williams, who spent last season on loan at Stoke in the Championship, will be offski when his deal expires next month.

The Wales defender hasn't appeared for Everton since March 2018, and will depart along with Phil Jagielka, who leaves the club after 12 years of service.

Meanwhile, Leighton Baines looks set to continue his reduced role as understudy to Lucas Digne as the club also confirm he has been offered a one-year contract extension.

Tottenham Interested in Lucas Digne But Want Danny Rose in Return

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

That leads us nicely into our next bit of news, as the Mirror report that Tottenham are interested in Digne, but the Blues want Danny Rose as a makeweight.

The claim is that Tottenham wanted Digne a year ago when Barcelona were keen to move him on, but their lack of transfer funds at the time meant they couldn't match Everton's bid, believed to be around £20m.

12 months on with no new stadium to fund and some Champions League final income in the bank, they are poised to reignite their interest. The report claims Everton will negotiate, but feel his value has doubled due to his impressive form last season, and will open the door only when they are given the green light to sign the England left-back as a replacement. A lot of moving parts to this one, but it hardly seems out of the realms of possibility.

Idrissa Gueye PSG Links Re-Emerge



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It's been four whole months since they first died away after the French champions signed Leandro Paredes instead, but the reports linking midfielder Idrissa Gueye with a move to Paris Saint-Germain are back in force.

This time it's Le10Sport who tell us that Thomas Tuchel is interested in signing him once again, with Everton willing to sell for somewhere between €30-35m. Gueye, of course, is reported to be keen on the move.

The report adds that it likely won't be completed any time soon due to the slow speed of communication between Tuchel and the club's hierarchy, so count yourself lucky, because it looks like we might well have another summer these rumours re-emerging every week ahead of us.

Everton 'More Interested' Than Liverpool in Memphis Depay

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Enough about players leaving, though. Let's round things off with a pretty major potential incoming, as L'Equipe claim Everton are extremely interested in a potential £35m move for Lyon star Memphis Depay - moreso than rivals Liverpool, who were previously linked.

The former Manchester United forward, who registered two assists in the Netherlands' Nations League victory over England this week, is reported to be considering his future, but has some reservations over a move to Goodison Park, feeling it isn't 'prestigious' enough for him.

He is thought to be holding out for a better offer, and could stay if he doesn't fancy any of the interested parties, but there is no indication as yet that the Toffees are prepared to give up in their pursuit. If Everton is his worst case scenario, then he isn't doing too badly, is he?