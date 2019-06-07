Women's World Cup - Matchday 3 Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

Sunday 9 June will see match day three of the Women's World Cup, with six more countries kicking off their 2019 campaign in France.

Australia will face Italy in the opening game of the day, before Brazil and Jamaica meet in Grenoble. England will then face Scotland in the final game of the day.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about the three fixtures.

Australia vs Italy - Group C

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 9 June What Time Is Kick Off? 12.00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Red Button/BBC Sport website (UK) - FS1/Telemundo (US) - fuboTV

Australia, a potential dark horse to lift the trophy, only arrived in France on Thursday after a training camp in Turkey and have already got into the World Cup spirit. All eyes will be on star forward Sam Kerr, who has enjoyed a flying start to 2019 at club level with Chicago Red Stars.

Italy are the underdog in this one, nine places lower than their opening opponent in the FIFA World Rankings, but will be hoping that closer proximity to home might help them.

Team News

Australia have had to make a late squad change this week when experienced defender Laura Alleway was forced to withdraw through injury. She has been replaced by uncapped teenager Karly Roestbakken and it will be hoped Alleway isn't missed too much.

Italy have had had no such problems.

Recent Form

If there is a doubt about Australia's credentials as potential world champions it is defensively. The Matildas were exposed in their most recent three games, defeats against the Netherlands (twice) and United States, shipping a total of 11 goals and scoring just once themselves.

Italy have so far had a fine 2019 and are unbeaten in nine games and counting. They beat Switzerland in their final warm-up game at the end of May and only finished runner-up in the Cyprus Cup after a penalty shootout against a North Korean higher in the FIFA rankings.

Brazil vs Jamaica - Group C

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 9 June What Time Is Kick Off? 14.30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade des Alpes, Grenoble TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Red Button/BBC Sport website (UK) - FS1/Telemundo - fuboTV

Brazil might have fancied their chances to win a first ever Women's World Cup in 2019, a fitting way for veteran superstar Marta to play what will could be her final global tournament. But a run of nine straight defeats have seemingly left those dreams in tatters.

Jamaica, having qualified for the first time, are something of an unknown quantity at this level and may smell blood as they eye an early scalp in the competition.

Team News

Brazil have already seen injuries shape their squad, with forward Adriana and defender Fabiana having to withdraw since the final 23-strong group was named. Luana and Poliana are the players who have been drafted in to replace them.

Jamaica have their own last minute changes, with American-born Havana Solaun not getting FIFA clearance until late May, while Mireya Grey was a replaced Kayla McCoy just this week.

Recent Form

As already hinted at, Brazil have endured a truly awful run over the last year or so, losing nine games on the spin, most against sides they would have to beat if they are to come anywhere close to lifting the World Cup - including the United States, England, France, Canada and Japan.

Jamaica will have been disappointed to lose their final warm up game against Scotland, but that was actually a first defeat of 2019 and they did win back-to-back friendlies against Chile, who have qualified for this World Cup, earlier this year.