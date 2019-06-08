2019 Women's World Cup - Matchday 4 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

An exhilarating summer of football kicked into gear this weekend, and things are showing no signs of slowing down as the working week gets underway.





Monday has two more Women's World Cup matches for our perusal, as Argentina take on one of the tournament's favourites in Japan in the second Group D fixture.

Following that, Canada will take on Cameroon to kick off Group E in the evening fixture. The football never stops.

Argentina vs Japan - How to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Monday 10 June What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Parc des Princes TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Two (UK) - FS1/NBC Universo (US) - fuboTV

Team News Having folded between 2015 and 2017 due to a lack of funding, Argentina go into their first World Cup in 12 years with only a handful of friendly matches and a single season - dating back to the 2018 Copa America - behind them. The relatively light schedule means their squad is fit and firing with no obvious injury issues. Captain Estafania Banini looks set to star in the centre of midfield as ever, as does 22-year-old forward Milagros Menedez, who threatens to be one of the tournament's breakout stars. On the merit of their name, Japan go into the tournaments as one of the favourites, having been finalists in 2011 and 2015, but don't look as strong this time around. They do, however, have a fully fit squad to choose from, with stars Emi Nakajima and Kumi Yokoyama raring and ready to go - so if they get off to a good start, their pedigree could carry them deep into the tournament.

Recent Form





Argentina signed off their preparations with a solid 3-1 victory against South American rivals Uruguay, but that came off the back of three straight defeats in the FFA Nations Cup.





An unsuccessful Copa America preceded a handsome 5-1 aggregate victory over Panama n the qualifiers for the World Cup, however, so there are signs they are not to be taken lightly.





In the case of Japan, they haven't won in their last four matches, with their SheBelieves Cup defeat to England back in March coming before a friendly defeat to France, and then draws with Germany and Spain.





Here's how each side fared in their last five matches ahead of kick-off.



Argentina Japan Panama 1-1 (1-5 agg) Argentina (14/11/18) Brazil 1-3 Japan (2/3/19) Argentina 0-5 South Korea (28/2/19) Japan 0-3 England (5/3/19) Argentina 0-2 New Zealand (3/3/19) France 3-1 Japan (4/4/19) Australia 3-0 Argentina (6/3/19) Germany 2-2 Japan (9/4/19) Argentina 3-1 Uruguay (24/5/19) Spain 1-1 Japan (2/6/29)

Prediction Neither side is playing particularly well heading into this one, and it will no doubt prove to be a close game. Japan, however, have the street-wise know-how to get the job done, and have that extra bit of quality that should see them through.

Prediction: Argentina 0-2 Japan

Canada vs Cameroon - How to Watch When Is Kick Off? Monday 10 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? La Mosson TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Red Button / BBC Website (UK) - FS1/NBC Universo (US) - fuboTV

Team News

Canada have no fresh injury concerns to worry themselves about, with the team as ever set to be built around top scorer Christine Sinclair, who finds herself just four short of Abby Wambach's all-time record of 184. There are a number of quality players fit and available however with the likes of Sophie Schmidt and Janine Beckie hoping to provide the necessary support. Cameroon are in a similar boat, and as one of the emerging nations in women's football, they'll be looking to build on a steady showing in 2015 and start well this time around. Key to that will be the likes of African Women's Footballer of the Year Gaëlle Enganamouit, who is fit and ready to impress.

Recent Form

As one of the sides in with a chance of going deep into the tournament, Canada head to France having lost just once in their last 14 matches, with their defeat to the USWNT in the CONCACAF Championship final their last defeat back in October.





They have since beaten Scotland, England, Nigeria and Mexico among others, and look in very good shape.





Cameroon will also go into the match in good spirits, with their stinging 4-0 defeat to Spain last month very much an outlier in an otherwise impressive slate of results.





Here's how each side have fared in their last five matches.



Canada Cameroon Canada 0-0 Sweden (6-5 pens) (6/3/19) Cameroon 1-1 Ghana (23/11/18) England 0-1 Canada (5/4/19) Cameroon 0-0 Nigeria (4-2 pens) (27/11/18) Canada 2-1 Nigeria (8/4/19) Cameroon 4-2 Mali (30/11/18) Canada 3-0 Mexico (18/5/19) Spain 4-0 Cameroon (17/5/19) Spain 0-0 Canada (24/5/19) Cameroon 4-0 Levante (23//5/19)