Antonio Conte Makes Final Decisions on Inter Futures of Mauro Icardi & Radja Nainggolan

Italian giants Inter will look to offload Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan this summer as part of a major overhaul at San Siro under new manager Antonio Conte.

The former Chelsea boss was brought in to succeed Luciano Spalletti at the helm, having missed out on a third-place finish in Serie A to last season's surprise package from Bergamo, Atalanta.

Conte has decided that his first port of call will be to shift out any players at the club that he doesn't have in his specific plans, which Gianluca Di Marzio points out is most notably Inter's star striker Icardi.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The Argentina international's goalscoring exploits in Milan have once again been overshadowed by problems off the pitch, something which Conte appears eager to cut out of his side heading into the new campaign.





SempreInter cites reports from Sportitalia which claim Belgian midfielder Nainggolan, who has been very hot and cold throughout this season, is also on Conte's list of players to move on this summer, with a return to Roma most likely for the player.

If Conte is able to move Icardi out of the club this summer, the Italian manager will look to bring in another striker to support the impressive Lautaro Martínez.

The 22-year-old hasn't been able to replicate Icardi's numbers on the scoring charts in Italy, so Uruguayan outlet Ovación report that Celta de Vigo striker Maxi Gómez is now on Inter's transfer radar.

It was suggested that the 22-year-old could move to Valencia this summer - the Murciélagos have offered a player plus cash deal which included Santi Mina.

#Inter Antonio Conte doesn't want Mauro Icardi into his team. He wants Icardi OUT from Inter. The player today asked to stay again... but Conte wants him out. Game over. 🔵 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2019

But Inter look set to rival Valencia for Gómez's signature if they're able to offload Icardi, which even for a player of his quality could prove to be harder than they'd hoped due to the extra baggage which clubs fear the Argentine will bring.