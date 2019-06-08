Antonio Conte Makes Final Decisions on Inter Futures of Mauro Icardi & Radja Nainggolan

By 90Min
June 08, 2019

Italian giants Inter will look to offload Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan this summer as part of a major overhaul at San Siro under new manager Antonio Conte.

The former Chelsea boss was brought in to succeed Luciano Spalletti at the helm, having missed out on a third-place finish in Serie A to last season's surprise package from Bergamo, Atalanta.

Conte has decided that his first port of call will be to shift out any players at the club that he doesn't have in his specific plans, which Gianluca Di Marzio points out is most notably Inter's star striker Icardi.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The Argentina international's goalscoring exploits in Milan have once again been overshadowed by problems off the pitch, something which Conte appears eager to cut out of his side heading into the new campaign.


SempreInter cites reports from Sportitalia which claim Belgian midfielder Nainggolan, who has been very hot and cold throughout this season, is also on Conte's list of players to move on this summer, with a return to Roma most likely for the player.

If Conte is able to move Icardi out of the club this summer, the Italian manager will look to bring in another striker to support the impressive Lautaro Martínez.

The 22-year-old hasn't been able to replicate Icardi's numbers on the scoring charts in Italy, so Uruguayan outlet Ovación report that Celta de Vigo striker Maxi Gómez is now on Inter's transfer radar.

It was suggested that the 22-year-old could move to Valencia this summer - the Murciélagos have offered a player plus cash deal which included Santi Mina.

But Inter look set to rival Valencia for Gómez's signature if they're able to offload Icardi, which even for a player of his quality could prove to be harder than they'd hoped due to the extra baggage which clubs fear the Argentine will bring.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message