Eden Hazard Sends Emotional Farewell Message to Chelsea Fans Following Real Madrid Transfer

By 90Min
June 08, 2019

Real Madrid announced on Friday that Chelsea's Eden Hazard would be completing a summer move to the Santiago Bernabéu, ending a seven-year spell in west London in a deal reported to be worth up to £130m.


The Belgium international has been at the centre of transfer speculation for most of the last year as he prepared to enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.


But after Hazard's future was cleared up and his dream move to Real Madrid announced, the 28-year-old released a heartfelt statement to the Chelsea fanbase insisting that leaving has been the "biggest and toughest decision" he's made in his career.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date," Hazard wrote on his official Facebook page


"Now it’s in the open I would like to put on record one thing was always clear to me, I have loved every moment at Chelsea and not once did I ever consider, nor would I have left for any other Club.


"Those who know me understand it is not me to list what I have won, all I can say is each and every award both as a team and as an individual have been incredible. 


"One day I will be able to sit down over a beer and talk about or laugh with pride about my missed penalty that set up my header to win the league against [CrystalPalace, or those goals against TottenhamArsenal or Liverpool.


"We’ve won the FA Cup, League Cups, Europa Leagues and Premier Leagues all as a family.


"Chelsea and especially Chelsea fans will always be special to me and next season I will look for your results first. I hope that we are drawn against each other in the Champions League next season and every season so we can meet again."

Hazard's arrival in the Spanish capital makes him Real Madrid's fourth signing of the summer transfer window already.


Having agreed a deal for Rodrygo some time ago, both Porto defender Éder Militão and Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jović have also signed on the dotted line ahead of the new season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message