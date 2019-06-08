Lille's Nicolas Pepe Ready to Snub Man Utd & Liverpool Interest to Join Bayern Munich

Lille forward Nicolas Pépé will reject a move to the Premier League this summer in favour of joining Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool had been keeping tabs on the Ivorian star ahead of the transfer window, sending numerous scouting parties to the Stade Pierre Mauroy and across France before deciding whether to make a move.

But The Mirror claims that decision has been taken out of their hands, with £70m-rated Pépé instead favouring a move to join Bayern.

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

The Bavarians are also claimed to be eager on signing Leroy Sané from Manchester City, having missed out on the Germany international's signature while he was at Schalke.

But despite appearing to put their focus into bringing Sané to the club, it now looks like Bayern Munich are in pole position to land the Ivory Coast international.

Notably, however, talk over Pépé's supposed decision hasn't found its way into the German press, with Sport Bild most notably (and wishfully) linking Liverpool's Sadio Mané with a move to the Allianz Arena more recently.

But if Bayern Munich's attempts to sign Sané have fallen on deaf ears at Manchester City, then it would only be logical for the club to try and sign one of the most in-demand players this summer.

Another word of warning (sorry Bayern fans) is that the club have already set a new record for the most amount of money they've ever spent during a single transfer window, and despite being a European powerhouse they still lack the financial strength of the Premier League which would allow them to continue to spend big.