Luka Modric Speaks on Gareth Bale's Lack of Real Madrid Minutes Ahead of Croatia's Clash With Wales

Luka Modrić has warned that his Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale won't be affected by his ongoing situation at the Santiago Bernabéu when Wales travel to Croatia for their Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday.





Bale has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer as he appears to be surplus to requirements under Zinedine Zidane.





When asked about Bale's current situation, however, his teammate Modrić refused to be drawn into speculation over his long-term future in the Spanish capital.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

"You'll have to ask him," Modrić said, quoted by the BBC. "I haven't spoken with Gareth since we ended the season with Real Madrid, but we'll see each other tomorrow."





The Croatia international also had a word of warning for his international teammates ahead of Sunday's match against Wales in Osijek, insisting that Bale will be in "top shape" as Ryan Giggs' side look to maintain their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualifying.

"It's very different to play for your club or national team. There's no correlation in form between those two," he added. "I know what playing for the Welsh national team means to Gareth so I don't think his lack of minutes for Real Madrid will influence his performance.





"I expect him in top shape. We have to stop him as well as we can, we have to limit the great talent he has."

It's been coming for a while now but the news no Chelsea fan wanted to hear has now been confirmed - Hazard is a Real Madrid player!https://t.co/Wsq72Yv79I — 90min (@90min_Football) June 8, 2019

As well as coming up against Modrić this weekend, his Real Madrid teammate Mateo Kovačić is also expected to feature for Zlatko Dalić's side against Wales.

Currently in a similar situation to Bale at the Santiago Bernabéu, Kovačić's future at Real Madrid remains up in the air as he prepares to return from a season-long loan spell at Chelsea.