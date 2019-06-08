Matthijs de Ligt Speaks on His Future (Again) Amid Barcelona, Juventus, Man Utd & Liverpool Links

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has stressed that he still hasn't decided which club he wants to join this summer, but a move away from Amsterdam looks increasingly likely as his agent Mino Raiola looks set to have a ban suspended.

The 19-year-old centre-back is the hottest prospect on the transfer market this summer, picking up interest from the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool.

But de Ligt is staying coy over where he'll be playing next season, insisting that he still hasn't made up his mind as he prepares to leave Ajax.

"Obviously the Premier League is a great competition, but I haven’t made up my mind yet," de Ligt told talkSPORT. "I’m still looking at what to do.

"For me, the most important thing is to play. I think the performance [against England] showed what experience can do. Now I’m focusing on the next game [in the Nations League] against Portugal, that’s the most important thing."

One thing that does appear to be certain is that de Ligt will leave Ajax this summer, as footballing super agent Raiola looks set to have a ban lasting the duration of the Premier League's transfer window suspended.

As The Daily Mail points out, that could also have an effect on Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United beyond this summer.

The World Cup winner is believed to be a top target for Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as he looks to rebuild his squad at the Santiago Bernabéu, while Italian champions Juventus have also been linked with a move for Pogba.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Bianconeri, however, first have to sort out the managerial vacancy in Turin.

Target Simone Inzaghi has appeared to take himself out of contention by agreeing to a new contract at Lazio, while Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri has been told that he is free to pursue a move to Juventus this summer.