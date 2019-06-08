Matthijs de Ligt Speaks on His Future (Again) Amid Barcelona, Juventus, Man Utd & Liverpool Links

By 90Min
June 08, 2019

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has stressed that he still hasn't decided which club he wants to join this summer, but a move away from Amsterdam looks increasingly likely as his agent Mino Raiola looks set to have a ban suspended.

The 19-year-old centre-back is the hottest prospect on the transfer market this summer, picking up interest from the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool.

But de Ligt is staying coy over where he'll be playing next season, insisting that he still hasn't made up his mind as he prepares to leave Ajax.

"Obviously the Premier League is a great competition, but I haven’t made up my mind yet," de Ligt told talkSPORT. "I’m still looking at what to do.

"For me, the most important thing is to play. I think the performance [against England] showed what experience can do. Now I’m focusing on the next game [in the Nations League] against Portugal, that’s the most important thing."

One thing that does appear to be certain is that de Ligt will leave Ajax this summer, as footballing super agent Raiola looks set to have a ban lasting the duration of the Premier League's transfer window suspended.

As The Daily Mail points out, that could also have an effect on Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United beyond this summer.

The World Cup winner is believed to be a top target for Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as he looks to rebuild his squad at the Santiago Bernabéu, while Italian champions Juventus have also been linked with a move for Pogba.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Bianconeri, however, first have to sort out the managerial vacancy in Turin.

Target Simone Inzaghi has appeared to take himself out of contention by agreeing to a new contract at Lazio, while Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri has been told that he is free to pursue a move to Juventus this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message