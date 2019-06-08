PSG Confirms Neymar Will Miss 4 Weeks, Won't Need Ankle Surgery

Neymar will still miss Copa America, sitting out the Brazil-hosted competition.

By 90Min
June 08, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain have released a statement shedding light on the extent of Neymar's recent injury. 

The club have confirmed in a statement on their official website that the Brazilian superstar will miss the 2019 Copa America following after suffering an ankle injury in a pre-tournament friendly win over Qatar.

The statement reads: "On Saturday 8 June, Paris Saint-Germain’s first team doctor, Dr Laurent Aumont, and the club’s Medical Board member and leading figure in sport medicine Professor Gérard Saillant assessed the injury picked up by Neymar Jr in Brazil‘s preparation match for the Copa América last Wednesday.

"The two doctors diagnosed a sprain of the lateral ligament of the right ankle without surgical indication, to be treated with conservative treatment. The Paris Saint-Germain striker is expected to return on the field in four weeks time."

While it's a huge blow to Brazil that their captain and talisman will not be available for the upcoming Copa America, it is a relief that the player will not require surgery on the injury. 

Neymar, who also spoke to police in Sao Paulo this week over allegations of rape, has struggled with a number of injuries in recent seasons, most recently missing 18 games due to a foot injury at the turn of the year. 

Chelsea forward Willian has replaced Neymar in the Brazil squad which will line up against Bolivia on June 15. 

