Pep Guardiola Reaffirms Commitment to Man City & Credits Fans for Their Loyalty

Pep Guardiola has insisted that there is no better place to manage than the Premier League, reaffirming his desire to remain as Manchester City manager for the foreseeable future.

The Spaniard has been the subject of intense speculation after guiding City to the Premier League title, with reports suggesting he was eager to move to Juventus. However, he has always denied such rumours.

"There is no better place. In other places, fans boo you if you don’t win.



"Here they always support you. I am a blue shirt, I’m one of yours."



Our exclusive interview with Pep! 💙



🔵 #mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 7, 2019

Speaking to City TV, Guardiola again spoke of his love for City, insisting that he will always remain loyal to the Citizens' fan base.

He said: “There’s no better place to work than England. There’s no better place to do your job as a manager.

"I can compare with Spain and Germany, I suspect Italy would be similar. There is no better place than England. The fans always support you. I am a blue shirt – I am one of yours.

“The first year was difficult. When we were knocked out by Monaco in the Champions League, struggling in the Premier League. But the fans supported us. I felt that in the first season when we didn’t win one title. They supported me. I don’t forget it.

“It’s easy now to say how good we are. The moment when it didn’t work so well – I needed time. We all need time. But I got the support.

“[The treble] is one of the best because of where we did it. England is the toughest one. The Premier League and English football is the most difficult one. For the tough calendar and the physicality of the opponents. The weather conditions – there are four or five months when the weather is really bad. It’s so demanding.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"The first one is one of the nicest ones. The first with Barcelona was the nicest, and last season here was to. We knew the contenders would be better.

"We knew Liverpool would be there. It was a little bit more incredible this year to maintain this pace and this level. We were seven points behind. There is a tendency to drop points then. You have to have incredible focus every single day."