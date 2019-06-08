Pep Guardiola Reaffirms Commitment to Man City & Credits Fans for Their Loyalty

By 90Min
June 08, 2019

Pep Guardiola has insisted that there is no better place to manage than the Premier League, reaffirming his desire to remain as Manchester City manager for the foreseeable future.

The Spaniard has been the subject of intense speculation after guiding City to the Premier League title, with reports suggesting he was eager to move to Juventus. However, he has always denied such rumours.

Speaking to City TV, Guardiola again spoke of his love for City, insisting that he will always remain loyal to the Citizens' fan base.

He said: “There’s no better place to work than England. There’s no better place to do your job as a manager.

"I can compare with Spain and Germany, I suspect Italy would be similar. There is no better place than England. The fans always support you. I am a blue shirt – I am one of yours.

“The first year was difficult. When we were knocked out by Monaco in the Champions League, struggling in the Premier League. But the fans supported us. I felt that in the first season when we didn’t win one title. They supported me. I don’t forget it.

“It’s easy now to say how good we are. The moment when it didn’t work so well – I needed time. We all need time. But I got the support.

“[The treble] is one of the best because of where we did it. England is the toughest one. The Premier League and English football is the most difficult one. For the tough calendar and the physicality of the opponents. The weather conditions – there are four or five months when the weather is really bad. It’s so demanding. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"The first one is one of the nicest ones. The first with Barcelona was the nicest, and last season here was to. We knew the contenders would be better.

"We knew Liverpool would be there. It was a little bit more incredible this year to maintain this pace and this level. We were seven points behind. There is a tendency to drop points then. You have to have incredible focus every single day."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message