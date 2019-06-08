West Ham Youngster Reece Oxford Set to Complete Permanent Move to Augsburg

West Ham United utility-player Reece Oxford will reportedly complete a £4m switch to Augsburg this summer after failing to impress the Hammers hierarchy.

The 20-year-old became the Irons' youngest ever player when he made his debut against Andorran side Lusitanos in Europa League action almost four years ago, enticing United fans with the promise of a new homegrown starlet for them to adore.

Unfortunately, he struggled to force his way into the first-team set-up thereafter, with the Daily Star writing that Oxford has now been told he is surplus to requirements at the London Stadium.

The academy graduate has spent recent campaigns out on loan, first linking up with second division outfit Reading before a trio of spells in the Bundesliga.

German pair Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg have both welcomed Oxford into their respective squads in the past, the former bringing him in on two separate occasions. However, he has made a mere 15 combined appearances for the two teams since his first arrival in 2017.

Despite that measly total, the latter were keen to keep him in Bavaria, with coach Martin Schmidt stating: "He certainly has the potential to become a big guy. He certainly has qualities, but it must not cost anything, it has to be in the budget."





The deal appears to be positive for all parties involved, with Augsburg avoiding having to pay West Ham an inflated fee for Oxford. The Premier League club will also have been looking to offload their youth product, whilst the latter would no doubt want to maximise his time on the pitch at a crucial stage in his development.

Oxford will hope to kick on and emulate the success of some other English exports currently plying their trade in Germany, such as Jadon Sancho.





The Borussia Dortmund forward has experienced a meteoric rise since his courageous decision to leave Manchester City, making him a splendid example of how an overseas challenge can facilitate impressive growth.