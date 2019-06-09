Chelsea Reject Juventus's Bid for Emerson as Blues Sweat Over Lack of Replacements

Juventus have had a bid for Emerson rejected by Chelsea with the club concerned they will not be able to sign a replacement.

The Blues are currently staring down the barrel of a potential two-window transfer ban, therefore will not be able to bring in cover for the Italian, who has fought his way into the club's starting XI this season after usurping Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is widely expected to be announced as Juventus' new manager in the coming days, with the 60-year-old eager to raid the west London outfit for a couple of their stars. One such player is Emerson, with Juventus already making their move to sign the left-back after having a bid turned down by the Blues, claim Calciomercato, relayed by Football Italia.

With the current transfer embargo under appeal by Chelsea, their stance on keeping the former Roma player may change should the ban be lifted, however, at present they will not be able to bring in suitable cover for the defender.

Signed for €20m in January 2018, Emerson initially struggled to break his way into the side, making only five Premier League appearances before the end of the season. He started the most recent campaign as backup to Alonso, but strong form in the second half of the season has made the player an enticing prospect for the Turin-based side.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Emerson is one of two players Sarri is looking to bring with him to Serie A when his imminent move is announced, with on-loan Gonzalo Higuain also expected to return to Juventus after spending the last season away from the league champions on loan at Milan and Chelsea respectively.