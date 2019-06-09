Jose Mourinho Would 'Seriously Consider' Replacing Rafa Benitez at Newcastle if Takeover Happens

The Toon Army are agonisingly waiting for updates regarding the potential sale of Newcastle United, as well as Rafa Benitez's contract situation, but will be somewhat blindsided by the recent rumours surrounding Jose Mourinho's future.

There haven't been many updates since Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan announced plans to take over the Magpies a few weeks ago - which could be a good thing or a bad thing depending on how you look at it - but there are some rumblings suggesting Sheikh Khaled has his eye on a few managerial targets, should Benitez end his association with the Toon prior to a successful takeover.





One of those names is former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

José Mourinho has reportedly claimed that he'd be willing to take over as Newcastle United manager providing their rumoured takeover goes through.



I doubt there's a football fan alive who wouldn't want to see this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hj6gqtfHWj — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 9, 2019

Yes, The Mirror claim Mourinho is 'aware' of the Sheikh Khaled's apparent interest in his services, and would 'seriously consider' the opportunity to take the reins at St James' Park.





Mourinho's connection with Newcastle has long been documented, with the Portuguese often citing his time working with mentor and Toon legend Sir Bobby Robson at Sporting CP, Porto and Barcelona.

Mourinho said last summer: “I like to go there. I like the feeling of going to Mr Robson’s home. I like that feeling. I like the stadium. I like the atmosphere. They are a good, enthusiastic crowd. I like the Geordies.”

Whether the Geordies would like the idea of Mourinho as boss, however, remains to be seen.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

He would obviously bring a track history of success to the role, having won multiple trophies in Portugal, Spain, Italy and England - not to mention in European competition - but was sacked by Manchester United in December after clashing with several players and executives at the club.

There's no doubt Newcastle fans would prefer to see Benitez re-sign at the club, but the idea of a proven winner in Mourinho at the helm is an intriguing one - if a sale of the Magpies ever materialises, that is.