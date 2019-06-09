Liverpool Place £21m Price Tag on Harry Wilson With European Clubs Ready to Pounce

By 90Min
June 09, 2019

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell winger Harry Wilson for £21m, putting clubs across Europe on high alert. 

The Wales international has flourished in his last two loan spells, notching an impressive 25 goals in 63 appearances with Hull City and Derby County respectively, helping the latter to the Championship play-off final last term. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Despite this, his chances of breaking into the Liverpool team that won the Champions League last season are low and manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to let the young winger leave on a permanent deal.

German clubs RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim are among the clubs interested, according to the Mirror.

British players had gained a reputation for failing to settle at foreign clubs, but this has changed over the last two years thanks to the success of players like Dortmund's Jadon Sancho,  Hoffenheim's on-loan forward Reiss Nelson and Everton winger Ademola Lookman, who flourished in his short loan spell with RB Leipzig.

THOMAS KIENZLE/GettyImages

German teams aren't the only teams on the continent looking at the Welsh winger, with Spanish sides Getafe and Valencia reportedly weighing up a move.

There is also interest in Wilson closer to home. Brendan Rodgers' Leicester are interested and newly-promoted Aston Villa are also looking at the winger. Rangers are also interested but there would be questions over whether the Scottish club could meet Liverpool's asking price. 

Laszlo Balogh/GettyImages

Klopp, however, is an admirer of Wilson, stating back in January: "I'm really happy about what Harry is doing. It's fantastic. It's a perfect example for it sometimes being really good to leave home to show up somewhere else"

As Wilson's future hangs in the balance, speculation may continue to persist through the transfer window. 

Soccer

