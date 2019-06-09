Portugal and the Netherlands are vying for the first UEFA Nations League title as they meet in Porto on Sunday.

Both sides won their respective semifinals 3-1, albeit in differing circumstances. Portugal rode a hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo, with his two late strikes snapping a deadlock and sending the Euro 2016 champions through. The Netherlands, meanwhile, benefited from a VAR decision that could've given England a late 2-1 lead in regulation and instead capitalized on two defensive blunders by the Three Lions to go through with an extra-time victory.

The matchup pits Ronaldo against two defensive giants, with the Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt out to silence the host nation's captain.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

El XI de 🇳🇱 Holanda para la gran final



Disfruta EN VIVO #NationsLeagueUD 👉 https://t.co/FNgCAegsA9 pic.twitter.com/67sShmsZlv — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) June 9, 2019

In the third-place match earlier in the day, England outlasted Switzerland on penalty kicks, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford scoring England's fifth goal in the shootout and making the decisive save to seal the result.