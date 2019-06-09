LIVE: Portugal, Netherlands Duel for First UEFA Nations League Title

Watch all the key plays as Portugal and Netherlands play for the first UEFA Nations League title.

By Avi Creditor
June 09, 2019

Portugal and the Netherlands are vying for the first UEFA Nations League title as they meet in Porto on Sunday.

Both sides won their respective semifinals 3-1, albeit in differing circumstances. Portugal rode a hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo, with his two late strikes snapping a deadlock and sending the Euro 2016 champions through. The Netherlands, meanwhile, benefited from a VAR decision that could've given England a late 2-1 lead in regulation and instead capitalized on two defensive blunders by the Three Lions to go through with an extra-time victory.

The matchup pits Ronaldo against two defensive giants, with the Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt out to silence the host nation's captain.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

In the third-place match earlier in the day, England outlasted Switzerland on penalty kicks, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford scoring England's fifth goal in the shootout and making the decisive save to seal the result.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message