Women's World Cup Recap: Lionesses Seal Narrow Win, Italy Leave it Late & Brazil Ease to Victory

The third day of the Women's World Cup has been and gone and we haven't been let down as the competition served up three cracking ties.

England got their campaign off to a winning start, while Brazil comfortably saw off Jamaica and Italy stole three points right at the death against Australia.

England 2-1 Scotland





A class first match from the team. Next up, 🇦🇷 ! pic.twitter.com/EiZc0Mx50m — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 9, 2019

It was the perfect start to the Lionesses' group campaign, although their performances will certainly need to improve if they are to lift a first ever World Cup title.

The start to the match saw Phil Neville's side appear nervous, but they settled into the match and started asserting their dominance with a performance that oozed class.

For all their possession and slick play, the opener came from the spot after Nicola Docherty's arm was deemed to be in an unnatural position as she handled Fran Kirby's cross inside her own box. VAR stepped in to award the spot-kick, and Nikita Parris made no mistake to hand England an early lead.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Neville's side got the second goal their first-half display deserved with five minutes left before the break through Ellen White, who finished precisely into the corner for her 29th England goal.





Their failure to add more goals in the first period won't have worried Neville too much, with his side being in control of proceedings ahead of the second half. Unfortunately, a different England side emerged from the dressing room, and equally a different Scotland, as the World Cup rookies grew into the game.





Lisa Evans had an opportunity to reduce the arrears but failed to find the back of the net. It didn't prove to be their last chance, however, as Claire Emslie fired home from close range after Steph Houghton's poor pass.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

There were nervy moments as the Scottish continued to look lively but they were unable to find the equalising second goal as their maiden World Cup campaign got off to a losing start.

Australia 1-2 Italy

Late drama wasn't just reserved for this season's Champions League, as Italy pulled off an almighty shock in France.

Juventus star Barbara Bonansea thought she had given Gli Azzurri the lead after breaking through the Australia defence on the halfway line. She slotted the chance away but VAR correctly ruled that she was inches offside in the build-up.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

One of the players to watch this summer, Sam Kerr, showed why she is the all-time record goalscorer in both the United States and Australia's top professional leagues, being a menace to the Italian backline.





She got her reward for her tenacity after being brought down by Italy captain Sara Gama in the penalty box just after the 20-minute mark. While her initial effort was saved, the rebound fell kindly to the 25-year-old who poked home to send the Australians into dreamland.

Australia came close to extending their lead before half time after striking the bar, but it was the Italians who struck the next blow as Bonansea capitalised on Clare Polkinghorne's awful defensive error. After picking up the ball outside the box, she weaved her way into the penalty area and finishing coolly past Alanna Kennedy.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

Yet again Italy had the ball in the net, however, Daniela Sabatino was also correctly flagged for offside as the full-time whistle beckoned. The Matildas thought they would secure a point from the encounter, but in the fifth minute of stoppage time Bonansea took advantage of some more slack Australian defending to head home from a right wing cross to send the Italians into delirium.



Brazil 3-0 Jamaica





Cristiane Rozeira took a firm grip of the Golden Boot as her hat-trick saw off Jamaica as the Brazilians cruised to victory in Grenoble.

It took the Seleção just 15 minutes to break the deadlock, creating a goal out of nothing. Andressa found space down the left to whip in a dangerous cross, the ball finding Cristiane on the penalty spot who thumped a wonderful header into the far corner.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Both sides had their goalkeepers to thank in the stages after the opener, before Brazil were granted the opportunity to double their lead from the spot after Allyson Swaby handled Leticia Santos' cross.

The resulting penalty was poor at best, lacking in pace and allowing Jamaica goalkeeper Sydney Schneider to dive and make the save.

Their pressure counted shortly after the second half whistle as Andressa turned provider once again, cutting the ball back to the far post for Cristiane to slot home after 50 minutes. It took only 13 minutes for Cristiane to get Brazil's, and her, third goal of the game to seal the deal for Vadao's side.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

It came in style too, as Cristiane whipped a fine free-kick over the wall that rattled the underside of the crossbar and bounced over the line.





Brazil saw out the remainder of the game with relative comfort, something that was made evident as Debinha had the chance to show off some neat footwork to dance past Jamaica's Konya Plummer as one of the tournament favourites made their presence known.