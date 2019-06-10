2019 Women's World Cup - USA vs Thailand Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

By 90Min
June 10, 2019

The United States - World Cup holders, the most successful country in the history of the competition, and number one ranked team on the planet - kick off their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign on Tuesday as the last of the opening round of games gets underway.

Thailand are the first Group F opponents tasked with stopping the USWNT as they look to become only the second team ever to successfully defend a Women's World Cup title.

How to Watch

The game, which is going to be an afternoon kick off for those watching Stateside, will be the second of the tournament played at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims after Norway comfortably beat Nigeria at that venue in Group A on Saturday night.

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 11 June
What Time Is Kick Off? 21.00 (CET)/20.00 (BST)/ 15.00 (ET)
Where Is it Played? Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Four (UK) - Fox/Telemundo (US) - fuboTV

Team News

Despite arriving in Europe earlier this month, the USWNT didn't actually make the trip over to France until after Friday night's opening game between France and South Korea.

Alex Morgan will take centre stage for the Americans for the first time at a World Cup and arguably has something still to prove on this stage. Megan Rapinoe hasn't played any minutes for NWSL club side Reign FC so far in 2019 as a result of injuries and trying to preserve her fitness. Carli Lloyd, meanwhile, is now 36 years of age and may have a reduced role.

Megan Rapinoe

Thailand hopes will be pinned on US-born forward Miranda Nild, who also goes by her Thai name Suchawadee Nildhamrong, and currently plays college soccer for UC Berkeley.

She and fellow American-born back-up goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao are the only players in the 23-strong squad who do not play club football for teams in Thailand.

Potential Lineups


USA: Naeher; O'Hara, Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, Dunn; Lavelle, Ertz, Horan; Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe

Thailand: Charoenying; Phetwiset, Chinwong, Sornsai, Srangthaisong; Khueanpet, Boothduang; Sungngoen, Intamee, Thongsombut; Nildhamrong

Recent Form

The two teams could hardly be in more contrasting form ahead of this one, with the United States on a six-game winning streak and beaten only once in their last 39 games stretching back to 2017. Their two most recent losses have been against France, which could be important later.

FBL-WOMEN-FRIENDLY-US-BEL

What is perhaps interesting is that they have typically been much weaker on the road over the last couple of years, winning by a single goal against Sweden, Norway, Scotland, Portugal and Spain, drawing against Canada and losing against France when they have left American soil, compared to the routine thrashings they usually dish out at home.

Thailand are on a bad run and have lost all but one of their last 12 games - the sole victory was a 4-0 thrashing of Hungary in the 2019 Cyprus Cup where they finished eighth out of 12 teams.

USA & Thailand Results So Far in 2019:

USA Thailand
USA 3-0 Mexico, May 26 Belgium 6-1 Thailand, June 1
USA 5-0 New Zealand, May 16 France 3-0 Thailand, May 25
USA 3-0 South Africa, May 12 Nigeria 3-0 Thailand, March 6
USA 6-0 Belgium, April 7 Italy 4-1 Thailand, March 4
USA 5-3 Australia, April 4 Thailand 1-2 Mexico, March 1
USA 1-0 Brazil, March 5 Thailand 4-0 Hungary, February 27
USA 2-2 England, March 2 -
USA 2-2 Japan, February 27 -
Spain 0-1 USA, January 22 -
France 3-1 USA, January 19 -

Prediction

Belgium v United States

Even accounting for the USWNT being less imperious away from home, this should still be a straightforward opener for coach Jill Ellis and her team to navigate. Thailand are among the lowest ranked teams in France and have struggled to score goals since last summer.

USA 5-0 Thailand

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message