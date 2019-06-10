2019 Women's World Cup - USA vs Thailand Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

The United States - World Cup holders, the most successful country in the history of the competition, and number one ranked team on the planet - kick off their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign on Tuesday as the last of the opening round of games gets underway.

Thailand are the first Group F opponents tasked with stopping the USWNT as they look to become only the second team ever to successfully defend a Women's World Cup title.

How to Watch

The game, which is going to be an afternoon kick off for those watching Stateside, will be the second of the tournament played at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims after Norway comfortably beat Nigeria at that venue in Group A on Saturday night.

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 11 June What Time Is Kick Off? 21.00 (CET)/20.00 (BST)/ 15.00 (ET) Where Is it Played? Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Four (UK) - Fox/Telemundo (US) - fuboTV