Danny Rose Reveals Why Tottenham May Decide to Sell Him This Summer

Danny Rose has admitted he could leave Tottenham this summer, suggesting that club officials would be eager to sell him because of his age.

After coming near to leaving Spurs last summer, Rose has regained his place in the team and talk of an imminent departure certainly died down.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

However, seemingly out of nowhere, Rose suggested to Sky Sports that his time at the club could be coming to an end.

He said: "I don't know what the future holds now. I'm looking forward to a break. If I'm back at Tottenham next season, great, if I'm not - great. I'll just have to wait and see.

"It's not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club's run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"It has been no secret that my name has been mentioned quite a few times in terms of players moving on and I'll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens. Either way I'm prepared for whatever happens."

Talk of such a move was rife last summer, although Rose has re-established himself as a key part of the Spurs side after making 37 appearances in all competitions last season.

The 28-year-old was linked with a move to Everton in a player-plus-cash deal for Lucas Digne, although there was no indication that Spurs were willing to agree to such a deal.

Before that, the England international was tipped to make a move to either Schalke or Paris Saint-Germain after losing his place in the team during the 2017/18 season, although a move to either side failed to materialise.

He fought to regain his place in the team and proved to be a vital part of their push to the Champions League final, so his comments will likely come as a shock to many fans.