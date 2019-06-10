Ferland Mendy to Complete Real Madrid Medical 'in Coming Days' Ahead of Summer Switch

Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy will soon complete all the necessary steps of his Real Madrid medical, ahead of his summer switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The two clubs have been locked in negotiations over a transfer fee, whilst reports from across Europe have been speculating as to the status of his medical exam. Some have suggested Mendy has already completed his medical, but others have insisted that no such tests have taken place.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

The latest update on Mendy's imminent move to Real comes from Marca, who state that the move has been held up as a result of Mendy being unable to complete all the necessary steps in his medical.

Los Blancos have pushed for the Frenchman to undergo more tests on a previous hip injury suffered in March, and it appears that these may be the source of the delay. With Mendy away on international duty with France, he has simply not had the time to complete these additional exams.

However, it is suggested that the left-back will be able to undergo these tests on Tuesday, with Real expected to confirm the transfer shortly after.

The medical is not expected to throw up any significant concerns, especially given Mendy returned from injury to make five appearances before the end of the season. Overall, he made 44 appearances for Lyon last season, and his heavy workload suggests that the Ligue 1 side had no concerns about his condition.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Zinedine Zidane had planned for Mendy to become his first major signing of the summer, ahead of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard, but the complications with his medical have delayed the move. The idea is still for Real to officially unveil all three players at the same time, once the group have returned from international duty.





If and when Mendy makes the move to Madrid, it is thought that he will become the side's first-choice left-back, with Marcelo expected to take a reserve role going forward. However, Los Blancos will give him the option to leave the club this summer, as a sign of respect for his commitment to the club.