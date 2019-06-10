Jonjoe Kenny Signs Loan Deal With Schalke for 2019/20 Campaign

Everton have announced that 22-year-old defender Jonjoe Kenny will join Schalke on loan for the 2019/20 campaign, leaving to link up with David Wagner's side after his involvement with the England Under-21s this summer.

The right-back showed signs of breaking into the first team at Goodison Park throughout the season, with two brief runs in the team, but hasn't featured under Marco Silva since February, losing his place in the side to Seamus Coleman.

Though he is seen by many as the long-term replacement for the Irishman, he will spend next season working under the former Huddersfield boss in Germany, as announced in a club statement.

🇩🇪 | Jonjoe Kenny is joining @s04_en on loan after the @UEFAUnder21 Euros.



Good luck, Jonjoe! — Everton (@Everton) June 10, 2019

The statement reads: "Jonjoe Kenny is joining Bundesliga team Schalke 04 on a season-long loan for the 2019-20 campaign.





"Kenny will link up with Schalke manager David Wagner and his side when he returns from international duty with England Under-21s.





"The 22-year-old right-back is in the Young Lions squad that will compete in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, which gets under way in Italy this weekend.

"The Kirkdale-born Academy graduate, who joined Everton aged nine, has made 40 first-team appearances for the Blues since making his debut in 2016, including 12 last season."





The news means Coleman will likely resume his role as first choice next season, with the possibility of Mason Holgate - who impressed on the right of West Brom's back four on a loan spell as they made the Championship play-off final last term - offering cover.