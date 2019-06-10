Man City Leading European Giants in Race for Exciting Brazil Defender Murilo

Manchester City are leading the chase for young Brazilian defender Murilo – who is currently starring at the Toulon tournament in France.





The centre-back has been a regular part of Cruzeiro's lineup in recent years, and has now broken into the Brazil Under-23 side who have taken France by storm this summer.

After two dominant performances against both France and Guatemala, 90min understands that City are incredibly interested in securing a deal to sign Murilo, but they face competition from some of Europe's biggest sides.

Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Monaco are amongst the clubs also impressed by the youngster – but it is City who are believed to be at the front of the queue for the 22-year-old Cruzeiro stopper.

The towering centre-back, who also boasts an impressive turn of pace, has 36 senior appearances to his name, having established himself as one of the finest prospects in the Brazilian top flight.

However, he has struggled to displace veterans Dede or Leo in the heart of Cruzeiro's defence, prompting rumours that he could be sold.

Fortunately, he has been given plenty of chances to impress at international level. He helped Brazil pick up a 4-0 win over Guatemala, before helping the Selecao stun hosts France by the same scoreline just three days later.

City boss Pep Guardiola is expected to be on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer. Vincent Kompany has already left the club, whilst there are doubts over the long-term futures of both Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaqium Mangala.

Should they leave the club, the Citizens would be left with just Aymeric Laporte and John Stones as natural centre-backs, so Guardiola may be forced to look to the transfer market to add some much-needed depth.